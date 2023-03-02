Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, dry, and quiet

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with a high around 40. It will be dry and quiet...the calm before our next winter storm arrives tomorrow. Our weather team is currently tracking a larger storm for the end of this week. Our forecast models are having a difficult time with the exact track of this system. That said, we expect another round of winter weather on Friday including heavy snow, rain or mix, and strong wind gusts. Travel impacts and power outages are likely. For more information on this approaching storm, click HERE. Dry conditions return this weekend with seasonable conditions. There's a small chance for some light rain or snow on Monday. Make sure to stay up to date on later forecasts! Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Highs around 40.

FRIDAY: Our next significant weather system arrives! Cloudy and windy with accumulating snow likely. It may be a mix of snow/rain or ice across our southern counties. Highs in the low/mid 30s. Winds may gust up to 50 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries possible in the early morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix. Highs in the lower 40s.

