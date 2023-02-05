Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, drizzle possible

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Clouds increase through the day, with only a handful of peeks of sunshine. Temperatures will rise to the mid 30s. A system will be passing through Northern Michigan today, so we could see some light, isolated precipitation. Moments of sunshine return again on Monday with highs near 40 degrees! Snow will melt at a solid rate, so expect a slushy and wet ground into next week. Cloud cover increases for Tuesday, along with the chance for scattered rain showers as temperatures soar to the lower 40s. A transition from rain over to snow is possible next Thursday as temperatures fall back to the 30s. We'll see temperatures slip back into a seasonal pattern by the end of the week. Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 30s. Breezy winds west at 15 to 20 mph early, subsiding in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper teens. Winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with the chance of scattered light rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with the chance of a transition from rain over to snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube