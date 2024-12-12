Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy, snow showers, Arctic cold

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Allegan, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Oceana counties until 7 P.M. today. The heaviest snow will fall in these locations. Another 2" to 3" is likely there. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place for all other counties in West Michigan, excluding Mecosta, Montcalm, and Branch counties. Lighter amounts will fall here. An Arctic blast of air has dropped in from Canada, and temperatures have tanked behind it! High temperatures today likely won't make it out of the teens in most locations. Wind chills today will be running between -10 and +5. Winds will be westerly at 10 to 20 mph. Protect exposed skin if you're going to be outside for more than a few minutes. This cold blast won't last long, as high temperatures climb back into the upper 30s to low 40s for the weekend. Longer range forecast models show we will spike back into the 40s by the end of the weekend. Click here to read more about the mild mid-late December pattern. Stay with FOX17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Arctic air briefly arrives with lake effect snow likely. The snow will be much lighter, but the steadiest will occur along/west of U.S. 131 where another 2" to 3" may fall. Highs in the upper teens to near 20, with wind chills in the single digits above and below zero. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30. Wind chills -10 to +5.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Lows around 10. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low/mid 20s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with P.M. and night rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid/upper 30s

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit warmer with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the low 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

