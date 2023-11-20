Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cool

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We expect partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies today. While cloud cover will be dominant today, conditions are expected to remain dry with high temps in the middle 40s. Cooler air pushes into West Michigan, but most of our highs this week will be in the 40s. Rain likely arrives tonight and continues into most of Tuesday as a low pressure system moves into the Great Lakes from the south and west tapping moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. It's possible locations north/east of Grand Rapids see a light mix or some freezing rain overnight into the predawn hours Tuesday morning. Total rain accumulations look to exceed a half up to about an inch for most of West Michigan. By Wednesday, cooler air may linger around the Great Lakes and create some light lake effect snow showers or flurries in the morning before sunshine returns in the afternoon. Thanksgiving is looking dry with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies as highs reach the middle 40s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool. Highs in the low/mid 40s. Winds east at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy, rain develops. Some freezing rain may occur north/east of Grand Rapids. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds east at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs in lower 40s. Winds east/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few light snow showers or flurries possible in the morning, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy by afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY / THANKSGIVING: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler too. Highs in the upper 30s.

