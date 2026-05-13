Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cold, blustery

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A very cool, breezy, blustery day is in store today with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs already occurred in the pre-dawn hours in the mid 50s. We'll remain in the mid/upper 40s most of this day. Some clearing is a possibility along the lakeshore this evening. Tonight there could be some frost in northern or rural/outlying neighborhoods. We flip the switch beginning Thursday as a warming trend begins. Expect lots of sunshine that day with temperatures reaching the mid/upper 60s. Even warmer temps are expected Friday with a high near 70 degrees. Over the weekend, temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Unsettled weather is expected beginning Sunday and lasting into early next week with more showers and storms on the way, but mild air will continue to be around into next week as well.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, blustery, and cold. Highs in the mid 50s in the pre-dawn hours, then falling into the upper 40s to near to near 50 the remainder of the day. Winds northwest at 12 to 24 mph. Gusts 30/35 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Becoming mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight. Diminishing winds. Lows in the in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Warmer too! Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and mild. A stray shower possible early. Highs around 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and unseasonably warm. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and hot. Thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. Some may be strong to severe. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Likely the warmest day of the year so far!

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

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