Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and slightly warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: A Frost Advisory remains in effect for some of our counties until 8 AM due to overnight temperatures dropping into the mid 30s, so there may be some patchy frost around this morning. Plan on a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day, with a few light rain showers possible in the morning and early afternoon. Temps will be slightly warmer in the upper 50s. It will be breezy with winds out of the southwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts 30-40 mph through this afternoon. Monday will be the nicest day of the week with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 60s/lower 70s, but it will be windy. Rain chances will increase by Monday evening as a system moves in, with scattered showers likely overnight and a few rumbles of thunder. Portions of West Michigan are included in a Marginal risk (level 1/5), but the overall threat for severe weather is low. More rain will be possible on Tuesday mainly south of I-94, and temperatures will be cooler behind a cold front with highs in the upper 50s. We stay in the 50s through the rest of the week, with additional spotty rain chances between Wednesday and Saturday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few light showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s near 60. Breezy, SW wind at 15-25 mph, gusts 30-40 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy turning mostly clear. Lows in the middle 40s. SW wind at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, warmer, and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. SW wind at 15-25 mph, gusts 30-40 mph. Rain likely late.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler. Rain possible south of I-94. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a shower. Highs in the mid/upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warming. Highs in the upper 50s.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube