Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool conditions today with highs only in the mid/upper 50s. A few scattered showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday, but most of the good usable hours of the day will be dry. It will be cooler, with frost possible Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. If you've already started planting, you'll need to prepare to cover your plants! As a general rule, we usually suggest planting after Mother's Day weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool. High temperatures will occur in the pre-dawn hours in the lower 60s, then fall into the mid/upper 50s the remainder of the day. Winds west at 12 to 24 mph. Gusts 30/35.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the middle 40s. Winds light/variable.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of a few light showers or drizzle. Highs in the mid/upper 50s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Morning frost possible. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Morning frost likely. Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 50s near 60.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low 60s.

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