Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and warm

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A chilly start to your Monday morning working to warm up with high temperatures returning the low 60s. A mix of sun and clouds, with a system tracking through Northern Michigan providing a little more cloud cover northward. Rain is even possible from Big Rapids to the north. The best chance in Grand Rapids to the south for rain will be with a developing system over our region on Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday, and Thursday. Temperatures on those days will only reach the upper 40s. Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy north, and partly cloudy south of I-96 and mild. Chance of passing shower north of I-96 in the late morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool. Breezy winds East northeast 10 to 15 mph. Lows around 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with the chance of rain showers all day. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds breezy out of the east at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers likely with some possible thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with the chance for remaining showers. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

