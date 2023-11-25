Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and chilly

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy weekend! Cold temperatures will stick around this weekend, with high temps in the mid to upper 30s. Cloud cover will gradually increase today, ahead of a system arriving tomorrow. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies will take over, with a few flurries possible. Scattered snow showers are set to develop on Sunday, with some light rain mixed in at times. However, the majority of precipitation will be snow. Some locations in West Michigan could pick up 1" to 2" of snow accumulation. After the system passes, the lake effect snow machine will turn on. Lake effect snow showers remain in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Flurries remain in the forecast for the rest of next week with temperatures staying in the 30s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds from the south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Party cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 20s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. A wintry mix possible, however it will mostly be snow. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of flurries. Highs in the lower 30s.

