Today's Forecast: Mostly cloudy and a little warmer

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We kick off your Friday mostly clear with some sunshine and a bit chilly temperatures first thing. Cloud cover returns throughout the day thickening up by this evening all ahead of a larger system moving in this weekend. High temperatures on Friday will be in the lower 40s. Widespread rain showers, strong wind gusts, and even warmer temperatures are in store for this weekend. High temperatures will reach near 60 degrees on Saturday! Rain showers arrive late Saturday evening into Sunday morning plus the winds become the strongest Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Cooler air sweeps back in Sunday. Temperatures will only reach the 30s on Monday! Snow showers expected currently on Monday but the system continues to bring changes. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts! You can always download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video and radar.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a bit milder. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A bit breezy. Lows near 30 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for a light wintry mix early across our northern counties. Widespread rain showers develop late evening/overnight. A thundershower is even possible! Highs in the upper 50s/lower 60s and breezy.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain showers mostly in the first half of the day. Early highs in the mid/upper 50s, then gradually falling. Strong wind gusts expected, potentially ranging between 45 to 50 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy with the chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

