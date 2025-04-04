Today's Forecast: Morning sunshine, increasing P.M. clouds

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today we expect some morning sunshine before the clouds thicken through the day. We have the chance of showers this evening and overnight. The weather looks good today for the Detroit Tigers and West Michigan WhiteCaps Home Openers, although we have the chance of some light showers moving in by mid/late evening for the end of the WhiteCaps game. Light to steady rain returns Friday night into Saturday, but otherwise the forecast is quiet for the next few days. It will be cooler as we start next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the morning, but increasing afternoon clouds. A chance of light rain showers by mid/late evening. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds east/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Few morning showers likely, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds north/northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Sharply colder too. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 50.

