Today's Forecast: Morning lake effect snow, afternoon sunshine

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Lake effect snow showers move through West Michigan this morning, with minor accumulation possible along and west of U.S. 131. Roads will be slick and snow-covered in spots this morning, with reduced visibility at times. Sunshine returns for this afternoon and evening, along with a few clouds and strong winds from the west. Wind gusts will exceed 30 mph at times today. A weak cold front passes on Sunday morning, but doesn't affect temperatures, just brings a breezy northwest wind for Sunday. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy early Sunday, then sunshine returns for the afternoon and evening. High temperatures reach the lower 30s this weekend. Dry skies continue into Monday, with the chance of a limited wintry mix on Tuesday and Wednesday. Ice jams are still a concern for localized flooding, especially along the Grand River in Comstock Park where minor flooding is already occurring. Stay updated with FOX 17!

TODAY: Morning clouds and lake effect snow, with afternoon sunshine. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph, wind gusts up to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and breezy. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph, wind gusts up to 35 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph, wind gusts up to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of light snow showers or sprinkles. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of light snow showers or sprinkles. Highs in the middle 30s.

