Today's Forecast: Morning Fog; P.M. Showers

The forecast from FOX17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Areas of dense fog have developed this morning, reducing visibility to near zero in some locations. The fog will gradually dissipate by mid-morning. Any clearing will be short-lived as the next system arrives with increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-50s. Rain showers are likely late afternoon into the evening. These showers are part of a stronger system which will bring extended chances for rain and even snow through the end of the work week. There are signs of colder air beginning to arrive by the weekend with, highs will only in the 40s, but some lows near freezing will support a period of mixed precipitation. Lake Effect moisture will be the main reason for precipitation Friday and Saturday. Read more on this here. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Morning fog. Increasing cloudiness with showers developing mid-late afternoon. Highs in the low/mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Rain likely with lows near 50-degrees. Becoming breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain likely. Highs around 60 degrees. Breezy southeast wind

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Breezy west to northwest wind.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s. Breezy north wind

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

