Today's Forecast: Morning flurries and mostly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: A few light flurries remain this morning, with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds hang around this morning, before breaking up later today. High temperatures reach the upper 20s today, with some sunshine this afternoon. Looking for a little warm up? Next week high temperatures briefly return to the 30s to near 40 on Tuesday. We're currently tracking a storm system for Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a wintry mix to West Michigan. The latest forecast models show this system tracking further southeast of Michigan. That means colder air and potential snow accumulation. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts for updates as details will likely change. Difficult travel conditions are likely with this passing system, especially closer to Lansing and Detroit.

TODAY: Lingering morning snow showers or flurries, otherwise partly cloudy afternoon. Highs in the mid/upper 20s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the teens. Light wind.

TOMORROW / MONDAY: Partly sunny, a bit warmer. Highs near 30 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Rain/Snow mix possible late Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: Snow showers. Accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s early Wednesday, dropping through out the day.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

