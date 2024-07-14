Today's Forecast: Morning clouds and storms, P.M. sunshine, humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: More heat and humidity ramp up today and Monday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. It will feel like low/mid 90s. But, shower and storm chances are the focus through Monday evening/night. This morning, perhaps this evening/night, but especially Monday evening/night. Some storms may be strong to severe. In fact, our area remains in a MARGINAL RISK (level 1 of 5) for strong/severe storms today/tonight, but most of us are in a SLIGHT RISK (level 2 of 5) on Monday for storms. Hail and wind would be the primary threats, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: An AIR QUALITY ADVISORY has been posted for Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Van Buren, Allegan, and Berrien Counties. A few morning showers/storms, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm, and humid. More storms possible in the evening and night. Some may be strong to severe. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Feels like temperatures in the 90s! Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. A chance of showers/thunderstorms, but some may be strong to severe with wind/hail. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Chance of a showers/storms, especially in the evening/night. Some may be strong to severe with wind, hail, or an isolated tornado. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Feels like temperatures in the low/mid 90s! Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Chance of lingering morning showers/storms, otherwise becoming partly. Cooler and less humid too. . Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.

