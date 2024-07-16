Today's Forecast: Morning clouds and an isolated shower, afternoon sunshine

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: All strong to severe storms have shifted east of the area and our threat is gone. While it's possible to see a shower or storm today, severe weather is not expected. It will still be somewhat humid, and we expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. The remainder of this week will be gorgeous with drier, cooler, more comfortable air. Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Morning clouds with the chance of a lingering morning shower/storm (non severe), otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. slight chance of a shower. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler, drier, more comfortable air mass. A slight chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs around 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. highs in the lower 80s.

