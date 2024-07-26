Today's Forecast: More sunshine, back to the 80s

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Lake Michigan water temperatures dropped significantly on Thursday with a wind shift, bringing most West Michigan beaches from the upper 60s to the middle 50s. Thankfully, these will gradually rebound over the weekend. Upper level smoke may produce a hazy sky at times the next few days, too, making colorful sunsets possible. Humidity is still relatively low for the middle of summer, but the temperatures are now back in the 80s for the long term, as humidity build into next week. Our weekend looks to get more humid Sunday with temps in the mid/upper 80s. Rain chances return Sunday evening, lasting through Wednesday morning. Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast wind.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, comfortably cool. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light/variable.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and warm. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. Chance of an evening shower/storm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube