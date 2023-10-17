Today's Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds with cooler temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: It's been gloomy and cool in West Michigan recently, but were expecting some sunshine to return for the next 48 hours. Winds will shift from north to southwest today, clearing the skies through the afternoon and pushing temps in the middle and upper 50s. Wednesday will be our first day in the 60s since October 6 with sunshine early and building clouds in the afternoon. Another low tracks across the region by late Wednesday night. Scattered rain showers, cooler air, and a strong breeze will be likely to end the week and kick off the weekend. Thankfully, this system doesn't have as much moisture as the previous ones this month. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Gradually clearing skies. Highs in the middle 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing cloud cover in the afternoon. Few showers possible late. Highs in the upper 50s near 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of shower. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of shower. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of shower. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

