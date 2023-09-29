Today's Forecast: Mild high temps & decreasing cloud cover

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Good morning! Patchy fog will be possible this morning for low-lying areas. It should begin to lift with the addition of sunshine. Mostly cloudy skies start off our day but gradual clearing will happen through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures are expected to tap into the lower 70s. This weekend's outlook calls for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures above average in the upper 70s to around 80. Get outdoors and enjoy the summertime heat this weekend! Our next chance of widespread rain holds off until next Thursday when a cold front passes. Cooler air is likely by the end of next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Becoming partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds light, from the east-southeast.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Areas of fog possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds light, from the east-southeast.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Full sunshine expected. Highs around 80.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

