Today's Forecast: Melt-down continues with mild air streaming into West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: The "melt-down" continues as mild air continues to stream into West Michigan. Temperatures will hold in the mid-40s from start to finish, well above our average highs in the upper 30s. A mixture of clouds and sunshine will fill our skies, with light southerly winds. Much of the snow we picked up over the past week will continue to disappear. Mild air will continue to grip the region for Monday, though a quick shot of colder air will return starting Tuesday night through the end of the week. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely through the middle to end of the week, though temperatures are going to jump back to near-40 for highs by the weekend. Longer range forecast models show we may spike back into the 40s by mid December again. At this point, chances for a "White Christmas" are not looking great. Click here to read more about the mild mid-late December pattern. Stay with FOX17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. Expect much of the remaining snow to melt. Winds southwest/south at 5 to 10 mph

TONIGHT Spotty lt. rain or drizzle. Remaining mild. Lows in the mid-30s. Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with spotty drizzle and light rain showers likely. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds: S-W 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers developing in the evening and overnight. Highs in the mid/upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance of lake effect snow showers. Highs around 29.

THURSDAY: Sharply colder with scattered lake effect snow showers. HIGH: 23

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 30

SATURDAY: Milder air returns. Considerable cloudiness. Chance few rain showers. HIGH: 39

