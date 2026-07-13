Today's Forecast: Mainly Sunny, Hot and Humid

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Our next heat wave begins today as temperatures rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s with lots of sunshine. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the hottest days, prompting FOX 17 Weather Ready Alerts for both days. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s, and high humidity levels will send heat index values to around 100-105. Make sure you're staying hydrated and that you have ways to keep cool. Thursday will be another hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s, but feeling close to 100. Overnight temperatures will stay warm through the week with lows only dropping to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Not much rain is coming our way this week either with some smaller chances in the forecast by the end of the week on Friday. Rain and storm chances will increase by the upcoming weekend, helping to bump temperatures back into the middle to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Sunny, hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index 90-95 degrees. Wind W at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and warm. Lows around 70. Wind W/SW at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Weather Ready Alert. Sunny, hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index 100-105 degrees. Wind W at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Weather Ready Alert. Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s. Heat index 100-105 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with small chance isolated showers or storms. Hot and humid with highs around 90. Heat index 95-100.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with small chance showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with chance scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with chance scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the middle 80s.

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