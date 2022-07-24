Today's Forecast: Mainly morning showers and thunderstorms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Your Sunday kicks off with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms this morning could be on the strong to severe side, with wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail. While the majority of West Michigan will be dry this evening, a few stray showers can't be ruled out. Cooler, more comfortable air filters in starting Monday. Your work week begins with low humidity and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for Monday and Tuesday. The chance for rain pops back up on Wednesday, extending into Thursday morning. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Becoming partly cloudy and gradually less humid through the afternoon. Breezy too. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and less humid. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and low humidity. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of scattered showers. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

