Today's Forecast: Mainly dry for our Independence Day

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Happy July Fourth! Most of the 4th will remain dry, but a few pop-up showers or storms are possible in the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s and noticeable humidity. Better shower and storm chances for everyone remain on Friday...especially during the morning hours. We expect to turn a little cooler by Friday and Saturday with highs in the 70s. No severe weather is expected over the next several days. Have a pleasant, peaceful, and safe holiday weekend. Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast

TODAY / 4th of July: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm this afternoon and early evening. The best chance will be from Grand Rapids southward. Highs in the middle 80s. More humid too. Winds west/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds south light.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers & storms likely, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds southeast/west at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for some lingering shower activity. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube