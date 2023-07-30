Today's Forecast: Lots of sunshine & mild temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: A mild Sunday is in store with plenty of sunshine, warmth and low humidity. Highs today will reach the upper 70s. Tonight expect mostly clear skies with lows dipping to the middle 50s. The work week brings dry skies and high temperatures that are very close to our averages for this time of year. The next chance for precipitation arrives on Thursday with a cold front. The end of next week is shaping up to be dry and warmer. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Lows in the middle 60s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with chance of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 80s.

