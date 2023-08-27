Today's Forecast: Lots of sunshine & cooler temps

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Today is the 'pick' day of the weekend! Dew points are low, the sun will be prevalent and temperatures will rise to the lower 70s. Get out and enjoy this beautiful day! For the start of the work week, temperatures begin to warm, mainly to the middle and upper 70s. Cloud cover begins to bulk up on Tuesday ahead of a few chances for scattered showers. From Wednesday to the weekend, expect temperatures in the 70s with lots of sunshine. Dew points will be mild through next week as well. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and more comfortable. Highs in the lower to middle 70s. Winds east-northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

