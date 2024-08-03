Today's Forecast: Lots of sunshine and humidity

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: A really warm and humid weekend is in store for West Michigan. Lots of sunshine and a high near 90° on Saturday. Temps will be a degree or two cooler on Sunday with slightly less humidity as well. Chances of storms return again late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. We could see some stronger thunderstorms Monday evening. Once showers and storms begin Sunday night, we'll be under a much more refreshing air mass with low humidity and highs in the middle 70s! Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with any lingering shower moving out. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but gradually less humid though the day. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a slight chance of showers, perhaps a thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

