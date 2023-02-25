Today's Forecast: Lingering light snow showers, afternoon clearing

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: This morning we can expect a few light lingering pockets of snow showers. Moisture will cut off in the afternoon, cloud cover will begin to break up, and the rest of today will be dry. Sunday features milder temperatures, rising to near 40 degrees. Sunday will offer a sunnier outlook, with warmer temperatures. With the rising temperatures, we can expect the icing to melt. Don't put that rain gear and scraper away too fast, we can expect steady rain showers with potentially a wintry mix to fall through Monday. A wintry mix is possible leading into early Tuesday. Wintry mix chances increase again by Wednesday before settling in as snow on Thursday. Warmer than average are anticipated to stick around, Climate Prediction Center calls for a warm up over next two weeks. Make sure to stay up to date on later forecasts! Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for some early morning snow. A widespread .5" to 1" is possible. Some afternoon clearing otherwise. Highs in the low 30s. Winds southeast turning westerly at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Lows in the upper teens and lower 20s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs near 40 degrees. Winds out of the west at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Cloudy and windy with rain likely. Switching over to a wintry mix overnight. Highs in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY: Early morning light drizzle and/or flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with late day wintry mix chances. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with the chance for wintry mix. Highs in the lower 40s.

