Today's Forecast: Light to heavy rain likely

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Rain showers becoming widespread early this morning. You'll need your rain gear! Rain becomes more isolated in the afternoon, with moments of sunshine as we get into a dry slot and break in the action. Another round of scattered rain showers develop for Thursday. Cooler air settles in on Friday behind this system, bringing the chance of light rain showers and a few snowflakes. The chance of some light rain and snow persists into Saturday morning. Temperatures stay in the lower 50s today, falling to the lower 40s on Friday. Sunshine returns late in the day on Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds in store for Sunday and Monday. Temperatures are expected to be much warmer by next week, in fact warmer-than-average on some days! Make sure to download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast and live radar.

TODAY: Cloudy with rain likely, especially through the morning hours. Some breaks of sunshine are possible in the afternoon, with a few spotty rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with isolated to scattered rain showers. South southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Rainfall totals from Wednesday through Thursday are expected to be on the order of a half inch to an inch.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the middle to lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Morning rain and snow showers, becoming dry and cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the near 40 degrees.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

