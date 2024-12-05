Today's Forecast: Lake effect snow continues

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: WINTER STORM WARNINGS are in place for much of West Michigan through early Friday morning. CLICK HERE for more information on this event. More accumulating snow is likely through the day with the heaviest and steadiest occurring along/west of the U.S. 131 corridor where another 3" to 6" will fall in lake bands. Isolated amounts of up to 8" will be possible. Much lighter snowfall amounts today will occur east of 131. Winds will be gusty as well, but still sustained out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens. Please exercise caution on the roads! Stay with FOX17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Lake effect snow showers continue, especially for locations along/west of U.S. 131 where another 3" to 6" is likely is defined lake bands. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts 35/40 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely, mainly along/west of U.S. 131. Additional accumulations possible overnight. Lows in the upper teens. Winds northwest/west 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers or flurries. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain showers likely. Highs in the mid/upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, with isolated areas of rain/snow mix. Highs in the low 40s.

