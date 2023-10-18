Today's Forecast: Increasing clouds and wind leading to overnight rain

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Today will be our first day in the 60s since October 6 with sunshine early and increasing clouds through the day. Another low pressure system tracks across the Great Lakes late tonight into Thursday. Scattered rain showers, cooler air, and a strong breeze will be likely to end the week and kick off the weekend. A few scattered showers are possible Friday, especially the first part of the day, before another low drops in for Saturday with more rain showers. These systems don't have as much moisture as the previous ones this month. Rain totals are likely to be up to .75" of rain through Saturday morning. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise increasing cloud cover through the day. Nighttime showers possible. Highs in the lower 60s. Brisk winds from the south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of shower or two...especially early. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a few showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

