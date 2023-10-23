Today's Forecast: Increased cloud cover with a few rain chances

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: This morning will be cold! Temperatures kick off in the lower 30s with clear skies and light winds. The perfect combination for widespread frost for communities away from Lake Michigan. A few areas could reach 32 degrees for the first time this season as well. As the workweek unfolds, the weather pattern will become much more active across the Great Lakes. Today will see increasing clouds and highs only in the mid 50s. A few showers will be possible this evening into Tuesday morning as a warm front lifts north. Tuesday will be much warmer in the lower 70s, but a strong southwest breeze and chance for showers will increase again in the evening. Much more rain looks to move in Wednesday through Friday with breezy conditions, but temps holding in the middle 60s. Rain chances look to stick around through the weekend, too. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, chance of a few showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower to middle 50s.

