Today's Forecast: Humid, near 90 degrees!

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Get ready for a hot and humid stretch of weather for the next three days. You will really feel the heat on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. It will definitely feel like over 90 degrees in the afternoon due to high humidity. There will once again be a slight chance of a shower in the late evening, but most moisture will stay east of the area. It gets even warmer on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 90s. We'll see a little relief on Wednesday, but mostly dry before more chances for showers and storms next weekend. That may be the start of a pattern shift to some cooler weather by then. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly clear. An isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, and humid. Highs around 90. Feels like temperatures could be in the lower 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and very humid. Highs in the low 90s. Feels like temperatures in the low/mid 90s!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube