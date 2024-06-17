Today's Forecast: Hot temperatures with partly cloudy skies and pop-up showers or storms

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Get ready for a very hot week ahead! High temperatures will be in the low/mid 90s all week with heat index values approaching 100 degrees. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day, as well. Stay alert and cool while being safe in this heat with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube