Today's Forecast: Hot & sunny with shower and storm chance later on

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We are in the midst of our hottest stretch since July of 2020 across West Michigan, with one more hot day on tap today. This afternoon also sets us up with scattered showers and storms through the evening. May 2023 finished off as West Michigan's second driest month of May on record, so we need rain! However, they will be hit-or-miss. We will likely enter into a period or state of "abnormally dry" conditions into mid-June, the first stage before drought stage one. With light winds in the forecast this weekend, it will be ideal to be along Lake Michigan and our beaches! The waters of Lake Michigan are currently in the lower 50s, with low wave heights of a foot or less for the weekend. Temps cool down starting Sunday as a weak cold front slides in from the north behind the showers. Temps will drop to the upper 70s for afternoon highs by the middle of next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy to partly sunny in the afternoon with a few isolated to scattered showers/storms possible. Showers will be hit and miss, not widespread. Highs near 90 degrees. Winds northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. A cold front sliding through the state may produce a shower. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

