Today's Forecast: Hot & muggy with possible pop up storms

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Yesterday was the hottest day of 2024! Today will be slightly cooler than Monday, with highs near 90 degrees. We still run the chance of a pop-up shower or storm today, but nothing widespread. The HEAT ADVISORY continues through Friday evening. Wednesday through Saturday will be back in the lower to middle 90s and feels like temperatures once again pushing the upper 90s near 100 degrees. Pop-up chances remain through Saturday. But a cold front finally arrives on Sunday bringing better chances for showers and storms. Stay alert and cool while being safe in this heat with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs near 90 degrees. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the lower to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Small chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees!

