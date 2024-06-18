Clean Air Action Day declared for many West Michigan counties for Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN — Forecasted weather conditions for Wednesday, June 19, led the Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy to declare a Clean Air Action Day for several counties in West Michigan. Those include Allegan, Berrien, Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Van Buren counties.

People susceptible to breathing problems are encouraged to stay inside. We are all encouraged to avoid driving or using gas-power equipment during the majority of the day, waiting until after late evening to do any work.

If you must refuel your vehicle on a Clean Air Action Day, do so when it’s cooler. Refueling in the evening can prevent gas fumes from heating up and creating ozone.

To learn more about clean air locally and what you can do as far as voluntary emission reduction activities, check out the West Michigan Clean Air Coalition (WMCAC). The WMCAC is a partnership of businesses, academic institutions, government agencies, industry, and nonprofit organizations in Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, and Kalamazoo counties working together to achieve cleaner air in the region through education and promotion of voluntary emission reduction activities.

