Today's Forecast: Hot & humid with scattered showers and possible strong storms later

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We are muggy and warm to kick off Wednesday as we start out dry and hot with high temperatures making a run at the lower 90s. A cold front is expected to pass later this evening, which will fire up scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some could be on the strong to severe side. Most of the region falls under a MARGINAL risk for severe storms, with the main threats including damaging wind gusts and hail. Parts of West Michigan fall under an Air Quality Alert again on today, as well. For more information about Clean Air Action Days, click here. Showers and storms are expected to linger into the first half of Thursday. Drier, more comfortable air will end the week with high temperatures back in the lower 80s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Chance of showers and storms in the evening. Some could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and hail. Highs in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with lingering showers and storms. Lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Dry evening hours. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies & more comfortable air. Highs near 80 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Small chance of a pop-up shower. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Small chance of a pop-up shower. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

