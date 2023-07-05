Lakeshore beach hazard warning effective Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN — Although it may be tempting to take a dip in Lake Michigan on Thursday — don't. Strong winds will create high waves, which pose a risk to beachgoers tomorrow.

Dangerous lake conditions have prompted authorities to issue a beach hazard warning along the lakeshore.

HIGH Beach Hazards & MODERATE Beach Hazards impact the entire West Michigan lakeshore. The HIGH Hazard impacts the lakeshore from Muskegon down to St. Joseph beach.

FOX 17 Meteorologists expect Small Craft Advisories to kick into effect tomorrow, as waves reach 5+ feet. Rip current risks are also possible.

We're told areas near the northern piers will be especially dangerous as a result of strong northwesterly winds. In the morning, thunderstorms are expected to bring strong winds that will last through the day.

The public is advised to stay out of Lake Michigan and off the piers while the warning is in effect.