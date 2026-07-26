Today's Forecast: Hot & Humid, Late P.M. Storm Chances

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund: Heat and humidity rise today as highs climb into the upper 80s inland, with areas along the lakeshore likely held to the lower 80s. There may be a few isolated showers around this morning as a weak disturbance passes through leading to a cloudy sky, but gradually clearing skies will follow through the day. Rain and storm chances return this evening through tonight, and a few storms may be strong to severe with West Michigan under a SLIGHT RISK (level 2/5). Monday will be another hot and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and this heat and humidity will help support another potential round of severe weather between Monday afternoon and Monday night. The whole state is under a SLIGHT RISK, meaning it's hard to pinpoint exactly where those strong thunderstorms will develop. Main threats with these storms will be gusty winds and hail. Rain amounts from this system look to be around 0.25"-0.5", with some locally higher amounts possible. Since it's been a very dry month, any rain that we can get will be beneficial! The middle of the week will be dry with warm summer-like temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. There are some additional low end rain chances towards the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. Chance evening showers and storms, a few strong to severe storms possible. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Wind W/SW at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with chance showers and storms, a few strong to severe storms possible. Warm and muggy, lows in the upper 60s. Wind SW at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: WEATHER READY ALERT: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some P.M. strong to severe storms possible. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Wind SW at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid/upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for late day showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

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