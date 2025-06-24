Today's Forecast; Hot & Humid; Isolated Storms Develop

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Another hot day is on tap across West Michigan, though not as hot as the past couple of days. The most significant heat will shift just to the southeast of Grand Rapids with parts of West Michigan remaining under a Heat Advisory today. A Heat Warning remains in effect across the southern border counties. The air quality will be improving today, so an Air Quality Alert will not be required. Conditions will be calmer along the lakeshore as well, though if you are heading to one of the Lake Michigan beaches check the color of the flag that is flying to ensure you are prepared for current conditions. A very warm morning will give way to a "toasty Tuesday" afternoon, with highs back in the low-90s and heat index values in the upper 90s to near 100-degrees. A quiet morning will give way to an active afternoon, with pockets of showers and storms developing. Much of the active weather will pop-up to the southeast of Grand Rapids, with pockets of locally heavy rainfall. There is a MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 out of 5) for severe storms; meaning severe weather isn't impossible, but it is not likely to form. A front stalls in the region once again, bringing persistent precipitation chances through the end of the week. Much of the time will be dry, though any showers and storms that develop will have very heavy downpours and gusty winds. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Hazy, hot, and humid. Chance of an afternoon shower/storm; especially SE of Grand Rapids. Highs around 92. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Very warm and muggy. Chance of an isolated shower or storm. Lows near 70-degrees. Winds: NW-E 5-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Pockets of locally heavy downpours. Highs in the mid-80s. Winds: East 5-15 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chance Shower/Storm. Remaining very warm. Highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chance Shower/Storm. Remaining unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chance Shower/Storm. Warm. Highs in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and Very Warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Warm and muggy. Chance isolated storms. Highs in the low-mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low-80s.

