Today's Forecast: Hot and humid, chance t'storms

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Storms are passing through lower Michigan from northwest to southeast this morning, producing heavy rain and frequent lightning. All of these, thus far, have remained outside the FOX 17 viewing area, but some may clip our area. The region along and east of U.S. 131 falls under a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms, with the main threats including damaging wind gusts and hail. Click here for more information about today's severe storm potential. After that wave of storms, heat and humidity will build this afternoon and evening. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Allegan, Barry, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa and Van Buren counties for today, with EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCHES in effect for Berrien, Branch, Cass, and St. Joseph counties Thursday. Feels-like temperatures will soar to over 100 degrees both today and Thursday. It is also a clean air action day today with elevated ozone levels. The weekend looks cooler and more comfortable with daytime highs in the 70s! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Morning showers/storms are possible with a complex of thunderstorms dropping southeast through the area, although most of these have occurred outside our immediate viewing area. Some may be strong to severe producing gusty winds, hail, lightning, and heavy rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy for the rest of the day. Highs near 90 degrees. A HEAT ADVISORY posted due to heat index values over 100 degrees. Breezy too! Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds southwest/west at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies, hazy, hot, and humid. A shower or thunderstorm possible. A MARGINAL RISK for severe storms falls along and south of I-96. Highs in the lower 90s. Feels like temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Still humid. Showers and storms possible overnight.

SATURDAY: Early shower/storm chance otherwise partly cloudy, cooler, less humid. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and more comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s.

