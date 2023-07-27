Today's Forecast: Hot and humid with mostly sunny skies

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: More heat and humidity are in store for today and Friday due the southwestern 'heat dome' shifting into our region. This will deliver high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s today and Friday, with feels-like temperatures near 100 degrees. Another round of thunderstorms will develop late Friday into early Saturday due to a passing cold front. Some could be on the strong to severe side, with most of West Michigan already falling under a SLIGHT RISK for severe storms. We'll get a break from the heat and humidity on Sunday and into early next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, humid, and hot. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat index values between 95 and 100 degrees. Winds light/variable.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. Lows near 70 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Some may be strong. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values between 95 and 106.

SATURDAY: Chance for showers lingering in the early morning hours, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cooler and less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube