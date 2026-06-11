Today's Forecast: Hot and humid, severe storms possible this evening

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Gracyn Freund:

*HEAT ADVISORY from 12-8PM today: Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, Branch

The heat and humidity continue today with highs in the mid to upper 80s and peak heat indices between 90-95. This warm and humid environment will provide ample fuel for showers and thunderstorms later this evening ahead of a cold front. The WEATHER READY ALERT continues through today to account for the storm threats and dangerous heat/humidity. West Michigan is in an ENHANCED RISK (Level 3 out of 5) with damaging winds as the primary threat, but all severe weather hazards (wind, hail, flooding, isolated tornadoes) will be possible. Make sure you have ways to get warnings and that your household knows your safe place to go if a tornado warning is issued. Storms will come to an end along the cold front, likely starting to clear out after midnight from west to east. Friday and Saturday will be cooler and less humid, with a chance for a few showers and storms overnight Saturday along another cold front. Behind that front, temperatures cool even more into the 70s through early next week.

TODAY: WEATHER READY ALERT: Partly to mostly cloudy, hot, and humid. Late day storms will likely be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts the primary threat. Highs in the mid/upper 80s, feels like 90 to 95+. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms through about midnight, then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s/lower 60s. Wind W/SW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler and not as humid. Highs in the upper 70s around 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Chance showers & storms late/overnight, iso. strong-severe storm possible (Marginal Risk)

SUNDAY: Chance of showers/storms early, then partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

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