Today's Forecast: Hit-or-miss showers, otherwise partly cloudy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: A few showers will move through parts of the lakeshore communities this morning. Rain will be hit-or-miss, with otherwise partly cloudy skies. Today will feature another wave of potential showers and storms this afternoon. Many will be scattered at best, with most originating east of U.S. 131. No severe weather is expected. Dew points increase today, bringing the return of humidity into the work week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday with pop-up shower chances inland. The southwestern 'Heat Dome' shifts to the central United States, leaving many West Michigan communities likely warming to the low/mid 90s by the middle to end of next week. This will also bring the potential of a heat index of near the triple digits! Find ways to stay cool! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, a stray shower is possible. Low temperatures in the lower 60s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Winds light and variable, turning west at 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, warmer, and humid. Highs in the middle to upper 80s near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

