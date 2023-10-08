Today's Forecast: Hit-or-miss showers & breezy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Keep the umbrella handy and raincoat nearby once again if you have outdoor plans today! Rain showers are possible with mostly cloudy skies. It'll also be a day to wear a few extra layers, most of the work week, actually. High temperatures are expected to only reach the lower 50s through Tuesday. Winds will still be gusty from the northwest today, persistent winds from 5 to 15 mph with individual gusts that could reach 25 miles an hour. This will create feels-like conditions a little cooler than 50 degrees. Sharply colder air aloft coming across the relatively warmer waters of Lake Michigan (in the mid/upper 60s) will fuel the precipitation. Tonight, temperatures tank to the middle and upper 30s. If the wind calms fast enough, we could be watching out for some patchy frost! Cooler air is likely to linger into early next week. Waterspouts are also possible on Lake Michigan again today. Waves heights may reach up to 8 feet with the strong winds. Another system is set to move into West Michigan toward the tail-end of the week, bringing chances of showers Thursday through Saturday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, with a few scattered showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph., with individual gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds begin to calm at 5 to 10 mph from the north-northwest.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies. Chance of stray shower. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph, with individual gusts up to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of shower. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of showers. Highs in the middle 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube