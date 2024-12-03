Today's Forecast: Heavy Lake Effect Snow Continues for Some Lakeshore Communities

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: The Lake Effect Snow Machine continues to generate significant snow in portions of West Michigan. The heaviest snows this morning will fall though Allegan and Van Buren counties, where an additional 2-5" of snow will be possible today; with the heaviest falling through the morning commute. Similar to yesterday in that where you are (and where you will be heading) will dictate exactly the conditions you will face. Lakeshore communities north of Holland that picked up the most significant snow yesterday are getting a break this morning. A WINTER STORM WARNINGhas been EXTENDED for Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren, Cass and Berrien Counties through the Tuesday morning commute. In those counties, an additional 2-5" of snow will be possible today. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORYis set to expire in effect for Muskegon, Lake, Oceana and Mason Counties. At least 2 more "Clipper systems" are on the horizon, with additional snow likely with each of them. One will arrive late tonight into Wednesday; with the next arriving Wednesday afternoon and evening into Thursday morning, bringing a much more significant impact as widespread snow showers energize with strong winds and sharply colder air. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: A WINTER STORM WARNINGhas been EXTENDED for Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren, Cass and Berrien Counties through the Tuesday morning commute. In those counties, an additional 2-5" of snow will be possible today. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORYis set to expire in effect for Muskegon, Lake, Oceana and Mason Counties. For the rest of West Michigan, today will feature mostly cloudy skies with a chance of light lake effect snow. Highs in the lower 30s. WINDS: W-SW 5-10 mp

TUESDAY NIGHT INTO DAYBREAK WEDNESDAY: Winds will be on the increase with the next "Clipper system" marching into the area. Expect widespread snow by Wednesday morning's commute. Lows in the mid 20s. WINDS: W-NW 15-25 mp

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and cloudy with light snow likely early. Areas south of I-96 may see mix precipitation for a time with highs in the middle 30s. WINDS: S-SW 15-25 mph

WEDNESDAY EVENING AND INTO THURSDAY: The next "Clipper system" arrives, with widespread snow and gusty winds. Lows in the teens

THURSDAY: The potential for significant travel impact for the Wednesday night/Thursday morning commute! Sharply colder air arrives with gusty winds and widespread lake effect snow showers likely, especially early in the day, with improving conditions during the afternoon and evening, though it will be cold. Highs in the middle to upper 20s.

FRIDAY: Scattered Lake Effect Snow Showers, with highs in the mid-upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few Lake Effect Snow Showers, with highs in the mid-upper 20s

SUNDAY: Not as cold with partial sunshine Highs in the mid-30

MONDAY: Milder air arrives with the chance for a few rain showers and highs in the low-40s.

