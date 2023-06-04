Today's Forecast: Hazy sunshine with cooler temperatures

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: We are in the midst of our hottest stretch since July of 2020 across West Michigan, with the cooler air finally settling in today! Since April 6, we are the driest we have ever been in this stretch, so we need rain! Unfortunately, not a lot of chances for rain are in the forecast. We will likely enter into a period or state of "abnormally dry" conditions into at least mid-June, the first stage before drought stage one. With mainly light winds in the forecast today, it will be ideal to be along Lake Michigan and our beaches with only a brief uptick in winds this afternoon! The waters of Lake Michigan are currently in the lower 50s to lower 60s, with low wave heights of a foot or less for the weekend. Air temps cool down through Thursday as a weak cold front slides in from the north behind a possible light sprinkle on Monday. Temps will drop to the upper 70s for afternoon highs, but 80s return by next weekend. We will have an elevated high fire risk all week long as we continue our dry stretch accompanied with low relative humidity and breezy winds. Please do NOT burn anything during these conditions. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to full sunshine. Highs in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. A cold front sliding through the state may produce an isolated sprinkle. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to full sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs at 80 degrees.

