Today's Forecast: Hazy sunshine and unhealthy air quality with breezy winds

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Canadian wildfire smoke has settled into West Michigan as the system that brought us rain on Sunday and yesterday shifts east today. A few lucky locations could receive additional light rain this morning, however most of us will stay dry. Drier air filters in for the afternoon, along with more dense Canadian wildfire smoke closer to the surface. This has placed all of West Michigan under an Air Quality Alert for today. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Wednesday and Thursday, along with warmer temperatures. Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms will be on Friday, primarily in the morning. Another round of rain is likely on Saturday, as well. While rain on the upcoming Fourth of July weekend isn't ideal, we need the rain! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Morning clouds with a lingering shower possible, otherwise drier in the afternoon. Canadian wildfire smoke will generate hazy skies and low air quality. Highs in the middle to upper 70s. Breezy with northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance for a few pop-up showers. Highs in the middle and upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

