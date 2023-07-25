Today's Forecast: Hazy sunshine and hot

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Canadian wildfire smoke has settled into West Michigan. It is expected to last through the day today, generating hazy skies and poor air quality. A CLEAN AIR ACTION Day is in effect for today, so limit your time outdoors if you have respiratory concerns. The southwestern 'heat dome' shifts to the central and northern United States this week, leaving many West Michigan communities with temps in the low/mid 90s. This will be our most humid atmosphere of the year, so the 90s will feel different compared to other hot days through 2023. This will also bring the potential of a heat index of near the triple digits! Wednesday may bring moments of relief with showers and thunderstorms developing. There is a potential for severe storms in West Michigan on Wednesday. While most of the region falls under a SLIGHT AND MARGINAL RISK, the region closer to I-94 falls under an ENHANCED RISK. For more information about the severe weather potential, click HERE. Find ways to stay cool this week! The hottest days are expected on Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Hazy skies, a few clouds, and hot. Highs in the upper 80s near 90. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Chance of showers and storms with some on the strong to severe side. Hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance for showers and storms in the morning hours. Highs in the mid 80s.

