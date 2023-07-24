Severe thunderstorm potential on Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN — Conditions are starting to line up for the potential of severe storms in West Michigan on Wednesday. We are still a few days out, so the timing, strength, and exact location of these storms are not yet certain. However, the atmosphere is showing signs that the ingredients will be there for strong thunderstorms to develop.

The Storm Prediction Center placed most of West Michigan under a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms on Wednesday, with the region closer to I-94 under a SLIGHT RISK. This is likely to change as we get closer to Wednesday as the timing becomes more clear.

At this point, models are not in agreement with when storms will arrive. However, the strongest storms are likely to be in the afternoon and evening. The main threats include damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to 1" in diameter (about the size of a quarter). Heavy downpours and frequent lightning are likely, as well.

In order for a storm to be considered severe, it must have wind speeds at least 58 mph and/or hail at least 1" in diameter. The National Weather Service is in charge of issuing Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

A good way to remember the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is through cupcakes.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that we have all of the ingredients in the atmosphere possible for a severe storm to develop. With the correct combination of ingredients, we could get a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

In describing this with cupcakes, if we add the incorrect amount of sugar or flour to the batter, we might not get the perfect cupcake. This is similar to weather. If we don't get the right moisture or instability in the atmosphere, we might not get a severe storm.

The best way to stay alert during active weather days is by downloading the free FOX 17 Weather App, following us on social media, and watching FOX 17 News. As soon as a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued in West Michigan, we will notify you immediately.

Additional thunderstorms will be possible late Friday and into Saturday, where strong thunderstorms could develop. Stay tuned with us on air and online!